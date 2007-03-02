LPKF enters solar technology market

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG in Garbsen/Germany now sells laser systems for the structuring of thin film solar cells to enter the strongly growing photovoltaic market. First orders are already being processed.

The systems are being developed in close co-operation with a subsidiary in Suhl/Germany LPKF Motion & Control. The system bears the trademark LPKFSolar. Thin film solar cells are created by depositing several micrometre-thick layers on large glass sheets or synthetic films. Each layer is structured by the LPKFSolar laser system. This process step demands extreme precision and high speed. Production involves up to three laser structuring processes. Medium term forecasts estimate that thin film solar cells will corner more than 20% of the growing solar cell market.



“Developing this kind of system is a natural step for LPKF because we boast the necessary competence in laser technology, laser material processing and precision drive technology, not to mention many years of experience in the production of laser systems and large surface micromachining," outlines Dr. Marc Hüske, Solar Product Manager at LPKF. This move will also further reduce the Group's dependence on the cycles of the electronics market.



LPKF also announced that thy have released a new laser for flex circuit production. Te new LPKF MicroLine UV 3000 is a compact laser system designed to cut precise openings in polyimide coverlayer foils and to cut flex circuits, providing flexibility, reliability, and high precision.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG develops systems and process solutions, primarily for the electronics and automotive subcontracting industries. The company is the world market leader in laboratory equipment for PCB prototyping and laser cutting machines for stencil production. The company has around 260 employees worldwide.