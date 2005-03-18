Arrow has been named Cypress Distributor of the Year

Arrow has been named Cypress Semiconductor’s Distributor of the Year for Northern Europe following a highly successful year.

The award is based on a number of factors including quality of customer support, effectiveness of the relationship with Cypress and revenue growth.

Neil Kellett, Northern European distribution manager, Cypress Semiconductor, commented: “Arrow has won this award because of the extremely good support it has provided to customers in the past year, especially in the UK, and in recognition of its significant revenue growth, particularly in the Nordic region.”



Accepting the award, Chris McAneny, Arrow’s northern European marketing director, said: “We have had a long and successful relationship with Cypress. This award demonstrates our commitment to working with Cypress to create new demand for their wide range of products whilst continuing to improving our delivery on all fronts – to our customers, suppliers and, through revenue growth, to Arrow’s own stakeholders.”