ML Electronics names new Sales Manager

UK-based M L Electronics has appointed Peter Stanforth as Sales and Marketing Director in addition to recruiting several senior design and development engineers.

Peter joins as MLE increases its portfolio of a wide range of electronic product design projects for companies operating globally where 'first to market' is a necessity. With several years' directorship and senior management experience within the electronics and communications markets on a world-wide basis, Peter will develop client relationships and the project management enabling MLE to meet clients' demands for faster development and prototyping of ground-breaking solutions that utilise the very latest technologies.



Based at Whiteparish, near Salisbury, MLE focuses on innovative design, development and manufacture providing single-source integrated solutions.