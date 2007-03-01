Ex Agilent worker stole electronics for $1 M

Police said that up to $1 million in stolen electronics was found in the home of a former high-tech worker.

Timothy Webb worked for Agilent for 15 years as an electronics technician before leaving the company 18 months ago. He was arrested on Monday night



Agilent representatives spent six hours helping the police identify the items.The items included up-to-date equipment for approximately $500,000 and $500,000 in outdated gear, The Mercury News reports.



Santa Rosa police said, Webb admitted taking the equipment from the two recent burglaries. The company said that one piece worth $ 200,00 could have taken more than one person to steal it. The goods stolen from company are not items consumers would typically buy.

