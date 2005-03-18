NOTE: increased capacity in South America

Swedis EMS-Provider NOTE’s partner in Brazil just launched its new production unit, which effectively doubles NOTE’s delivery capacity in South America.

NOTE is a member of the ems-ALLIANCE, a co-operation between five electronic manufacturing service providers from the four corners of the world.



During a popular event in Porto Alegre yesterday, the Alliance members launched Teikon’s new factory in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The launch was in conjunction with ems-ALLIANCE’s semi-annual meeting.



”We are delighted to now be able to offer our European clients double production capacity in South America.”, states Erik Stenfors, CEO for the NOTE group. By transferring production closer to the end consumer, you simplify logistics issues dramatically.



Another production unit in the tax-free zone of Manaus, Brazil, is planned for later in 2005.



”We are noticing increased interest in production in South America, primarily in the telecommunications and automotive sectors, and we are therefore very pleased with our partner’s expansion” says Marina Filipsson, chairman of the ems-ALLIANCE.



During the official opening of the plant, one of NOTE’s clients, Neonode with a development unit in Stockholm, was a guest speaker. ”Our mobile phones are being industrialised by NOTE in Sweden and production will subsequently be moved to NOTE’s industrial plants in Central Europe, which offers maximum cost-effectiveness for our European clients. For certain other markets, NOTE’s global alliance helps remove trade barriers, logistics problems, and service issues”, said Magnus Goertz, Founder of Neonode.