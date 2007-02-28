Nokia CEO give up his bonus

Nokia`s CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo will give up his personal bonus pertaining to the later half of last year.

Finish papper Helsingin Sanomat reported that Mr Kallasvuo had made the announcement in a blog entry on the Nokia intranet.



In late January Nokia workers were outraged when the company reporting record profit and also announced its Connecting People bonus system was not triggered as earnings had not met the board's goals. Mr Kallasvuo earns a million euros a year. His bonus can be up to 150 per cent of the annual package.

