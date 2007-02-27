EG Display & System to double in Poland

Sweden based EG Display & System, a business unit within EG Electronics, has more than doubled its revenue in 2006. Poland is said to be the fastest growing market.

EG Display & System has increased its operations with 15 employees during the last year. The company today offer services and resources within development and design-in instead of deliver components to their clients. "We would like to develop the entire platform to our customers, that would make it easier to help the customer to choose the right display", Mr. Lars Lundin, CEO EG Display & System told evertiq. “The customer who needs a display also needs a platform", Mr. Lundin said.



The biggest market for EG Display & System today is Sweden. During 2006 the company increased its revenue to 23 MEUR from 10 MEUR. One of the key factors is the increased cooperation with suppliers, which has led to a higher grade of service and support to the customers.



In the future, EG Display & System sees Poland as one of the key markets. The company currently employs a staff of 1 and a half, however the company plans to double the work force this year. According to Mr. Lundin, Poland is a very hot destination right now. EG Display & System has followed their customers to Poland, i.e Swedish EMS-Providers like NOTE, PartnerTech and LEAB which have all transferred parts of their production to Poland.



MR. Lundin also reveals that an acquisition could be reality in Poland, but nothing has been decided yet.



However the growth in the Baltic States is still slow. According to Mr. Lundin, One reason is the cultural difficulties. Another reason is the demand is higher on lower prices instead of design-in and development.