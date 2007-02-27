Electronics Production | February 27, 2007
Emerging Opportunities in Hospital IT
According to a Frost & Sullivan report, there is a need for a complete linked Healthcare network to promote uptake of hospital IT solutions across Europe.
The Information Technology (IT) sector has influenced various industries, including the European healthcare industry. The capabilities of IT solutions coupled with domain expertise are a crucial factor contributing to the growth of hospital IT systems. With an urgent requirement to streamline treatment processes, healthcare service providers are increasingly relying on IT solutions, thereby offering significant growth opportunities for hospital IT vendors across Europe.
“The growing use and successes of IT in several industry sectors has strongly influenced the healthcare sector," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Rahul Philip Mampallil. “Solutions supporting healthcare are witnessing consistent growth as they align the complete channels of operations in the healthcare system."
Moreover, with pressure from governments to develop a seamless capability across Europe, the need to have a complete linked healthcare network in the region will offer growth opportunities to healthcare IT vendors.
“Clinical IT systems assist in overcoming scarce resources, including the time available to healthcare providers, and this is considered to be a driving factor for improving the drug prescription and administration processes in a hospital or primary care trust," observes Mr. Mampallil. “These solutions perform with a high level of success and ardently support a cost – benefit value proposition."
Customised stand-alone solutions are witnessing increasing pressures on growth due to intense competition from enterprise solution providers. These solutions are generally provided for services such as nursing, pharmacy, laboratory and radiology.
Although enterprise and individual hospital IT solutions are both present in the healthcare system, demand for each solution will depend on the approach of hospitals. The success and stability of these solutions will be determined by the integration capability of their software modules. Integrating the hospital enterprise is an effective method to optimise the use of healthcare IT solutions.
“The entry of global participants into the European healthcare market has created greater need for domestic healthcare IT vendors to develop solutions which can be easily integrated," says Mr. Mampallil. “Also, healthcare organisations tend to display preference for enterprise solutions supplied by global vendors."
Thus, local vendors would do well to broaden their product portfolio, which will create opportunities to supply solutions as an enterprise package that covers all the functionalities in a hospital or primary care trust.
Currently, governments in Europe are taking initiatives such as the Connecting for Health (CfH) by the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom and the Dossier Medical Personnel (DMP) in France. These projects are commissioned on a large scale and will increase the usage of hospital IT solutions.
Most hospitals across western Europe possess information systems for administration purposes. The installation of clinical solutions will take place over the next few years, depending on the functionalities required by hospitals and primary care trusts. Besides, hospital IT solutions that have matured in a particular market in Europe are likely to create visibility in neighbouring regions.
“The growing use and successes of IT in several industry sectors has strongly influenced the healthcare sector," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Rahul Philip Mampallil. “Solutions supporting healthcare are witnessing consistent growth as they align the complete channels of operations in the healthcare system."
Moreover, with pressure from governments to develop a seamless capability across Europe, the need to have a complete linked healthcare network in the region will offer growth opportunities to healthcare IT vendors.
“Clinical IT systems assist in overcoming scarce resources, including the time available to healthcare providers, and this is considered to be a driving factor for improving the drug prescription and administration processes in a hospital or primary care trust," observes Mr. Mampallil. “These solutions perform with a high level of success and ardently support a cost – benefit value proposition."
Customised stand-alone solutions are witnessing increasing pressures on growth due to intense competition from enterprise solution providers. These solutions are generally provided for services such as nursing, pharmacy, laboratory and radiology.
Although enterprise and individual hospital IT solutions are both present in the healthcare system, demand for each solution will depend on the approach of hospitals. The success and stability of these solutions will be determined by the integration capability of their software modules. Integrating the hospital enterprise is an effective method to optimise the use of healthcare IT solutions.
“The entry of global participants into the European healthcare market has created greater need for domestic healthcare IT vendors to develop solutions which can be easily integrated," says Mr. Mampallil. “Also, healthcare organisations tend to display preference for enterprise solutions supplied by global vendors."
Thus, local vendors would do well to broaden their product portfolio, which will create opportunities to supply solutions as an enterprise package that covers all the functionalities in a hospital or primary care trust.
Currently, governments in Europe are taking initiatives such as the Connecting for Health (CfH) by the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom and the Dossier Medical Personnel (DMP) in France. These projects are commissioned on a large scale and will increase the usage of hospital IT solutions.
Most hospitals across western Europe possess information systems for administration purposes. The installation of clinical solutions will take place over the next few years, depending on the functionalities required by hospitals and primary care trusts. Besides, hospital IT solutions that have matured in a particular market in Europe are likely to create visibility in neighbouring regions.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments