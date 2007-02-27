Foxconn plans $23 mln European plant

Eastern Europe is a potential site for a new $23.19 million investment by Taiwan based EMS-provider Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn CZ.

According to the Tomas Hruda, chief executive at the CzechInvest investment promotion agency, Foxconn CZ is looking at the Czech Republic and other countries in the region to build a new European plant to make flat liquid-crystal display (LCD) screens for European markets. A decision is expecting within a few days. The plant would employ 2,000 people.



The LCD screens are today made in China. By investing in the European region it will avoid customs and transport costs and get closer to the target market.