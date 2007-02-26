XACT PCB announce new installations

Metro Circuits and Speedy Circuits install XACT PCB's Gemini-X Registration Control and Prediction Solution for Excellon Automation's Concept 129 Intelli-Drill.

Excellon Automation and XACT PCB announce North American installation of the Intelli-Drill® system combined with Gemini-X software for the control and prediction of PCB registration at Metro Circuits, Rochester, NY and Speedy Circuits, Huntington Beach, CA both which are divisions of PJC Technologies, Inc.



Tom Stewart, VP of Engineering at Speedy Circuits, added, “The combination of XACT's powerful suite of PCB registration solutions and the advanced capabilities of Excellon's Concept 129 Intelli-Drill gives Speedy and Metro increased control and prediction of PCB registration to further increase yields, reduce lead-times and drive our high technology capability in new and exciting directions thereby allowing us to provide even higher quality products to our customers."



XACT's Gemini-X provides accurate prediction of inner layer scale distortion at CAM and links to the Intelli-Drill to continuously improve scale factor prediction and control.



Designed with high precision short run applications in mind the Concept 129 Intelli-Drill combines the accuracy and ease of use of the Concept 129 family with the ability to inspect and correct for inner layer registration errors.