Vitronics Soltec reveald new machines

At the annual APEX-show in California last week, Vitronics Soltec reveald its new Delta wave soldering family, XPM3 reflow soldering system and mySelective 6745 with EasyTeach.

The new Delta family includes the Delta 5 and high-capacity Delta 7 with 24" wide processing capability.



The company also unveiled their new XPM3 reflow soldering system. This machine is built for high-throughput lead-free reflow. Finally the company presented mySelective 6745 with EasyTeach. This package combines simplified, rapid programming with advanced flexible, automated selective soldering technology. Its new software program, EasyTeach, uses a graphic image (e.g., JPEG) of the assembly, an operator can set up the soldering sequence for any assembly with a few mouse clicks.