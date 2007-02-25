Elcoteq sees EMS market tripling

Elcoteq is positive on prospects for the contract electronics market to triple. While the electronics industry is growing at an average rate of 5 % annually, EMS production is expanding at double that rate.

Companies chairman Mr. Antii Piippo said that Elcoteq hopes to improve its position as its moves production to cheaper regions from Europe.



Mr. Piippo told the finish magazine Suomen Kuvalehti, "We have been the underdog because of our geographical position."



Piippo said that while the electronics industry is growing at an average rate of 5 percent annually, EMS production is expanding at double that rate.



He told the magazine that it was possible that contract manufacturers' share of the electronics industry's output could triple from the current level of about 250 billion euros, with their role and responsibilities expanding.



Piippo continued that "The customer determines the product, the subcontractor designs and implements it," he also added that Elcoteq needed to make sure its product research and that the development was nearer to clients' operations.



Mr. Piippo also mentioned in the finish magazine that the absolute number of mobile phones delivered to Nokia has increased, and at the same time its relative importance has fallen because sales to others has grown.