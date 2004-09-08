Electronics Production | September 08, 2004
Consortium for automotive safety systems formated
Leading automotive systems and component suppliers today announced the formation of the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium to combine their knowledge in defining a global standard for networking automotive occupant safety systems.
Leading automotive systems and component suppliers of the Safe-by-Wire consortium including Analog Devices Inc, Autoliv Inc, Delphi Corporation, Key Safety Systems, Philips, Special Devices Inc, TRW Automotive, as well as Robert Bosch, Siemens VDO Automotive and Continental Temic (BST) today announced the formation of the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium to combine their experience and knowledge in defining a global standard for networking automotive occupant safety systems for the benefit of automotive manufacturers and consumers.
The goal of the consortium is to combine what have been two independent and competing automotive safety bus standards, one developed by the Safe-by-Wire consortium and the other by the BST group into a single global standard that captures the best features from each implementation. Through component standardization, the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium expects to help reduce development costs and extend the benefits of economies of scale to automotive manufacturers, thus allowing more efficient integration of advanced safety features. This will ultimately contribute toward safer vehicles.
"There are continual advancements in current safety systems and in the introduction of new ones as consumer's demand for enhanced automotive occupant safety increases" said Kevin Forbes, Senior Project Engineer, Core Passive Safety Electronics at Daimler Chrysler. "The industry needs to take a hard look at component standardization as a way to keep a rein on system cost, while giving the consumer the enhanced safety features that new technology can offer. The formation of the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium is a positive step in this direction for the global automotive industry." said Mr Forbes.
The Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium is planning to release version 2.0 of the Automotive Safety Restraints Bus specification (ASRB 2.0) in September this year. It will be based on the existing Safe-by-Wire ASRB 1.0 specification while incorporating some of the concepts from the work that has been conducted by BST. The ASRB 2.0 specification will maintain full compatibility with the existing Safe-By-Wire physical layer to preserve compatibility with Safe-By-Wire (ASRB 1.0) systems and components in development today. The consortium also plans to submit the ASRB 2.0 specification to the appropriate ISO working group for consideration as a global standard by late-2004.
The solution proposed by the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium will be a royalty-free standard and as a result, rapid acceptance by OEMs and suppliers is expected.
The Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium was formed in February 2004 to create a single and open global standard for an automotive safety bus. By defining a standardized bus interface, automotive occupant safety-related designs may be substantially simplified, allowing rapid customization and reduced development costs. Founding members of the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium include Analog Devices Inc, Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch, Continental Temic, Delphi Corporation Key Safety Systems, Philips, Siemens VDO Automotive, Special Devices Inc and TRW Automotive. Companies can participate as adopters of the specification without paying license fees or royalties.
All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
The goal of the consortium is to combine what have been two independent and competing automotive safety bus standards, one developed by the Safe-by-Wire consortium and the other by the BST group into a single global standard that captures the best features from each implementation. Through component standardization, the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium expects to help reduce development costs and extend the benefits of economies of scale to automotive manufacturers, thus allowing more efficient integration of advanced safety features. This will ultimately contribute toward safer vehicles.
"There are continual advancements in current safety systems and in the introduction of new ones as consumer's demand for enhanced automotive occupant safety increases" said Kevin Forbes, Senior Project Engineer, Core Passive Safety Electronics at Daimler Chrysler. "The industry needs to take a hard look at component standardization as a way to keep a rein on system cost, while giving the consumer the enhanced safety features that new technology can offer. The formation of the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium is a positive step in this direction for the global automotive industry." said Mr Forbes.
The Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium is planning to release version 2.0 of the Automotive Safety Restraints Bus specification (ASRB 2.0) in September this year. It will be based on the existing Safe-by-Wire ASRB 1.0 specification while incorporating some of the concepts from the work that has been conducted by BST. The ASRB 2.0 specification will maintain full compatibility with the existing Safe-By-Wire physical layer to preserve compatibility with Safe-By-Wire (ASRB 1.0) systems and components in development today. The consortium also plans to submit the ASRB 2.0 specification to the appropriate ISO working group for consideration as a global standard by late-2004.
The solution proposed by the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium will be a royalty-free standard and as a result, rapid acceptance by OEMs and suppliers is expected.
The Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium was formed in February 2004 to create a single and open global standard for an automotive safety bus. By defining a standardized bus interface, automotive occupant safety-related designs may be substantially simplified, allowing rapid customization and reduced development costs. Founding members of the Safe-by-Wire Plus consortium include Analog Devices Inc, Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch, Continental Temic, Delphi Corporation Key Safety Systems, Philips, Siemens VDO Automotive, Special Devices Inc and TRW Automotive. Companies can participate as adopters of the specification without paying license fees or royalties.
All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments