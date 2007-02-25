ICAPE opens PCB-subsidiary in Nottingham

ICAPE of France, a specialist in printed circuit boards (PCBs), has announced that it is opening a subsidiary in Nottingham (UK).

The office is opened in order to market its flexible and rigid printed circuits and technical parts, which are made in China.



ICAPE offers single-side and double-side technologies with polymer holes, such as single-side printed circuits and double-side printed circuits with silver polymer paste holes (STH); multi-layers and double-side technologies with metallised holes, such as multi-layer printed circuits (with copper metallised holes) up to 20 layers; flexible PCB technologies, such as printed circuits made of Polyimide, Polyester or PEN; and special PCB technologies, such as SMI, ceramics and PTFE.



According to ICAPE more than 150 medium-size and large European companies regularly use ICAPE's services in the automotive (25%), consumer goods (25%), electronics, and telecoms sectors, among others. ICAPE recorded sales of €20 million in 2006. ICAPE also has a subsidiary in Guangdong, China.