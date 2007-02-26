Mydata increase operating profit

Mydata increased its operating profit for the full year 2006 by almost the double.

Mydata's net sales for the year amounted to SEK 724.4 m (643.2). Order bookings during the year totaled SEK 725.5 m (645.3), a year-on-year increase of 12 percent. Operating profit amounted to SEK 67.7 m (23.2). The proportion of investments in research and development amounted to 14 percent (15) of sales, for which SEK 98.7 m (96.8) was charged against earnings during the year. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 65.0 m (17.2).



Bengt Broman took over as President of Mydata on January 1, 2007. Bengt Broman previously served as President of LGP Algon when Skanditek had a major position in the company.



The new solderpaste jet printer, the MY500, is Mydata's new product featuring an entirely new method for applying solder paste to circuit boards. In May 2006, Mydata reported that additional investments in development were necessary to meet the product's technical specifications. Further progress towards these specifications has been attained during the period and the previously reported projection that product objectives would be fulfilled during the first six months of 2007 remains unchanged.