Sony Ericsson is looking at Indian manufacturing

Sony Ericsson looks to follow Nokia- and other mobile companies's concept with handset manufacturing in India.

Sony Ericsson's vendors are now investigating the possibilities for Indian manufacturing. Most of Sony Ericsson's manufacturing is outsourced at partners such as Flextronics. "We have provided them with the details of the kind of opportunities that exist in India," Sudhin Mathur, general manager for the Indian operations of Sony Ericsson.



Mathur estimates about 24 million handsets to be sold at the Indian market during 2005. Globally Sony Ericsson sold more than 42 million mobile phones during 2004.