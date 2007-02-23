ISS to distribute LogicVision in Northern Europe

LogicVision has appointed ISS Group to distribute its products in the UK, Norway, Poland, Finland, Ireland, Denmark and Sweden.

Under the agreement, ISS Group will sell the complete line of LogicVision test solutions to the European community.



The ISS Group head office is based in Stockholm, Sweden.