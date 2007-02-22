Vitronics Soltec name new boss

Aaron Saxton has been named President of Vitronics Soltec effective March 19, 2007. Aaron brings with him well over a decade of experience in the global circuit board assembly market to his new position at the helm of Vitronics Soltec.

In making the announcement, Jean-Luc Pelissier, Executive Chairman of CBA group, a Francisco Partners company, said, “Aaron brings strong leadership in operational management. His demonstrated success developing new markets and managing manufacturing in China will be an asset to Vitronics Soltec. His past experience both as user and manufacturer will be invaluable for the company. We wish him success in this new endeavor". Aaron will relocate to the New Hampshire area and will work out of the Stratham, NH Vitronics Soltec Operation.



Prior to joining Vitronics Soltec, Aaron Saxton was in charge of the AdVantis Platforms at Universal Instruments and ran its Chinese manufacturing operations in Shekou. From 2002 to 2007, he managed this product line from startup to a significant business for Universal in 2007. Prior to this, he managed the OEM program of Universal Instruments with partners such as Hitachi, DEK and Vitronics Soltec.



Aaron's experience also includes operations, marketing, engineering, & supply chain management of circuit board assembly at several sites of Lockheed Martin spanning from 1995 to 1999. He holds a master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Rutgers University.