BB Electronics plans to grow in medical

BB Electronics has marked a serious increase in activity within the medical area and many of the technologies involved call for electronic components.

The medical area grows continuously and globally, with new companies, new products and new technologies springing up all the time, not least in Scandinavia and Europe.



BB Electronics has marked a serious increase in activity in this area, and many of the technologies involved call for electronic components.



BB Electronics wants to develop and grow its operations in this field of expertise, which is why Jesper Lindhardsen, Segment Manager Medical, came on board in 2006. Jesper has a deep knowledge of medical devices after more than 9 years with Point of Care and Patient Monitoring Systems at Roche Diagnostics. His fluency is supposed to help BB ELECTRONICS to “speak the same language".



To support its ambitious planned growth in the medical device segment, BB Electronics achieved ISO 13485 certification at its factory in Suzhou, China, at the end of November 2006. In Denmark, BB already has ISO 13485 certification and FDA registration at its plant in Horsens,.



"In 2005, we set an overall goal – to reach €135 M by 2008 – a growth of 60% in three years. We have just closed the books for 2006 with the best result ever, exceeding €100 M, a clear indication that we are on the right track. Combined with the positive business climate in our focus markets, this makes our goal from 2005 seem almost pessimistic", BB Electronics reports.