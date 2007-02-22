Czech LCD plant sold to investor

CTP Invest a holding company that develops business parks has agreed to buy a Czech cathode-ray tube TV factory that previously was own by LG.Philips Displays for €40 mln.

CTP Invest plans to keep all 1,200 employees at the factory and expand it to about 2,500 employees or more. CTP, which is buying the factory from Multidisplay s.r.o., aims to double capacity at the site. It had been a part of LG.Philips Displays until that company filed for bankruptcy in January 2006, local media reports.

