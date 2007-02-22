Arrow Norway field sales<br>executive rewarded by Altera

Arrow Norway field sales executive Per-Arne Kristiansen has received the Outstanding Contribution Award from Altera Corp. in recognition of his 20 years of outstanding support.

Per-Arne has been dedicated almost exclusively to the Altera product line since 1986. Over the last 20 years, Per-Arne has seen the market for PLDs grow from virtually nothing to a multi-million dollar global industry. Today, Altera combines the programmable logic technology originally invented in 1983 with software tools, intellectual property, and design services to provide high-value programmable solutions through sales offices and distributors worldwide.



“Arrow's support for Altera, and Per-Arne's in particular, is greatly appreciated," said Phil Milner, Nordic sales manager for Altera. “Per-Arne has played a significant role in helping Altera achieve its goals in the Nordic region."



Per-Arne added, “I feel very honoured to receive this award. It has been a privilege to work so closely with Altera, as a field sales executive for Arrow, and to play a part in growing the market for PLDs in Norway and the Nordic region."