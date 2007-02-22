Swedish LCD firm acquires Ecsibeo and extends agreement with Nemoptic

Swedish LCD technology developer LC-Tec acquires the start-up university spin-out company Ecsibeo. Recently LC-Tec also extended its agreement with its French customer Nemoptic.

Ecsibeo which develops liquid crystal technology has now been acquired by the Swedish LCD technology developer and manufacturer LC-Tec. LC-Tec develops LCD components at its R&D centre and manufacturing unit in Borlänge, Sweden. After this acquisition the company will have an annual turnover of about 4 million euro.



Recently LC-Tec extended its agreement with the French LCD developer Nemoptic. Under the agreement Nemoptics will use LC-Tec's production line and LC-Tec will also make its know-how available for Nemoptic in order to implement Nemoptic's BiNem technology into a number of LCD products such as E books and make them ready for commercialization.



LC-Tec Automation (formally Hörnell Automation AB) was formed in 1988 to develop & manufacture equipment for LCD-production. LC-Tec Displays (formally Hörnell Innovation AB) was formed in 1992 to carry out R&D work in the field of liquid crystal displays & liquid crystal optical shutters. In 1994, LC-Tec Holding acquired both LC-Tec Automation and LC-Tec Displays.



In 1995, LC-Tec Holding completed the installation of a smaller LCD production line in Borlänge, Sweden. In 1998, this LCD production line was sold to 3M (formally Hörnell International AB) and LC-Tec Holding started the installation of a new, second generation, STN LCD production line (fully automatic) at the Borlänge facilities. The second-generation STN-line started full operation in the autumn of 2000.



In 2003, LC-Tec Holding acquired LightSpace Technologies Inc, USA, which manufactures and supplies true 3D-monitors (volumetric displays). The liquid crystal optical shutters that are manufactured by LC-Tec Displays are a key component in the 3D-monitor product.



At the beginning of 2004, LC-Tec Automation was sold to Hörnell Teknikinvest AB and LC-Tec Holding began to focus more on both LC-Tec Displays and LightSpace Technologies, Inc. in the USA.