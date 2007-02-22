Electronics Production | February 22, 2007
Swedish LCD firm acquires Ecsibeo and extends agreement with Nemoptic
Swedish LCD technology developer LC-Tec acquires the start-up university spin-out company Ecsibeo. Recently LC-Tec also extended its agreement with its French customer Nemoptic.
Ecsibeo which develops liquid crystal technology has now been acquired by the Swedish LCD technology developer and manufacturer LC-Tec. LC-Tec develops LCD components at its R&D centre and manufacturing unit in Borlänge, Sweden. After this acquisition the company will have an annual turnover of about 4 million euro.
Recently LC-Tec extended its agreement with the French LCD developer Nemoptic. Under the agreement Nemoptics will use LC-Tec's production line and LC-Tec will also make its know-how available for Nemoptic in order to implement Nemoptic's BiNem technology into a number of LCD products such as E books and make them ready for commercialization.
LC-Tec Automation (formally Hörnell Automation AB) was formed in 1988 to develop & manufacture equipment for LCD-production. LC-Tec Displays (formally Hörnell Innovation AB) was formed in 1992 to carry out R&D work in the field of liquid crystal displays & liquid crystal optical shutters. In 1994, LC-Tec Holding acquired both LC-Tec Automation and LC-Tec Displays.
In 1995, LC-Tec Holding completed the installation of a smaller LCD production line in Borlänge, Sweden. In 1998, this LCD production line was sold to 3M (formally Hörnell International AB) and LC-Tec Holding started the installation of a new, second generation, STN LCD production line (fully automatic) at the Borlänge facilities. The second-generation STN-line started full operation in the autumn of 2000.
In 2003, LC-Tec Holding acquired LightSpace Technologies Inc, USA, which manufactures and supplies true 3D-monitors (volumetric displays). The liquid crystal optical shutters that are manufactured by LC-Tec Displays are a key component in the 3D-monitor product.
At the beginning of 2004, LC-Tec Automation was sold to Hörnell Teknikinvest AB and LC-Tec Holding began to focus more on both LC-Tec Displays and LightSpace Technologies, Inc. in the USA.
Recently LC-Tec extended its agreement with the French LCD developer Nemoptic. Under the agreement Nemoptics will use LC-Tec's production line and LC-Tec will also make its know-how available for Nemoptic in order to implement Nemoptic's BiNem technology into a number of LCD products such as E books and make them ready for commercialization.
LC-Tec Automation (formally Hörnell Automation AB) was formed in 1988 to develop & manufacture equipment for LCD-production. LC-Tec Displays (formally Hörnell Innovation AB) was formed in 1992 to carry out R&D work in the field of liquid crystal displays & liquid crystal optical shutters. In 1994, LC-Tec Holding acquired both LC-Tec Automation and LC-Tec Displays.
In 1995, LC-Tec Holding completed the installation of a smaller LCD production line in Borlänge, Sweden. In 1998, this LCD production line was sold to 3M (formally Hörnell International AB) and LC-Tec Holding started the installation of a new, second generation, STN LCD production line (fully automatic) at the Borlänge facilities. The second-generation STN-line started full operation in the autumn of 2000.
In 2003, LC-Tec Holding acquired LightSpace Technologies Inc, USA, which manufactures and supplies true 3D-monitors (volumetric displays). The liquid crystal optical shutters that are manufactured by LC-Tec Displays are a key component in the 3D-monitor product.
At the beginning of 2004, LC-Tec Automation was sold to Hörnell Teknikinvest AB and LC-Tec Holding began to focus more on both LC-Tec Displays and LightSpace Technologies, Inc. in the USA.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments