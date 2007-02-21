Valor release vPlan

Valor has launched vPlan, a next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering solution for electronics assembly.

Aimed at manufacturers needing to reduce costs and gain more capacity from current assets, Valor delivers a solution for synchronized process engineering in an easy to use package. With vPlan, electronics companies can achieve a quantum leap in efficiency and productivity for their PCB assembly operations, in today's highly dynamic manufacturing environment.



vPlan drives the manufacturing process and is a single solution that delivers a complete, seamless engineering process from CAD to machine, covering SMT, Through Hole Technology (THT) and manual assembly, in three simple steps. Step one is the definition of the product, involving the creation of a normalized and validated virtual PCA using a lean data model that enables quick-change management, DFx analysis, and an optimized assembly process.



Auto-Generated Machine Shapes – step two involves the definition of production resources. Virtual machine lines can be easily defined and machine library data can be auto-generated for all machine configurations with the help of Valor's VPL service. With these capabilities, vPlan practically eliminates one of the most difficult and time consuming tasks – management of the machine libraries.



“Factories today are being squeezed from all sides, and companies have the daunting task to find ways to stop leaks that drain profit and efficiency from their operations. With true software innovation, Valor's new assembly solution addresses many of the damaging manufacturing pressures all in one go, in a single toolset, across all machines and lines, and faster than ever before," said Ofer Shofman, CEO at Valor Computerized Systems.