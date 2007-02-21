Global Innovation purchases Printar LGP-509

Global Innovation Corporation has purchased its newly released LGP-509 digital legend printing system from Printar.

The Printar LGP-509 joins the family of Printar inkjet legend printers that combine proprietary heat-curable ink with unique legend printing technologies to deliver the highest level of quality and performance.



"Our LGP-509 completely eliminates the need for traditional silk screens" says Nachum Korman, President of Printar Inc. USA and Printar Europe. "Our new machine delivers all the advantages that Printar has become known for, but in a more cost-effective configuration!"



"When we did the math," commented Brent Nolan, COO of Global Innovation Corp, "we knew that digital legend printing is the smart, strategic choice for Global. With the LGP-509, we can significantly reduce our operating costs while increasing our profit margins."



"Printar's compliance with RoHS, military, aerospace and medical certification standards was critical for us, as well," continued Mr. Nolan. "Our customers include military OEMs, so national safety is on the line - and we can't afford not be perfect."