Epcos acquires Aktiv Sensor GmbH

Within the scope of expanding and complementing its technology and product portfolio, Epcos has acquired Aktiv Sensor GmbH.

This medium-sized electronics company Aktiv Sensor GmbH(headquarters: Stahnsdorf/ Berlin/ Germany, sales in 2006: over EUR 5 million, approx. 60 employees) specializes in the market for pressure sensors and systems. Aktiv Sensor possesses comprehensive competence in development, production and applications. By contrast, EPCOS is one of the world's leading manufacturers of sensors and sensor systems for temperature measurement. With the acquisition of Aktiv Sensor EPCOS now becomes an electronic components manufacturer able to offer temperature and pressure sensors from a single source.



“Aktiv Sensor's technology and product range fit very well with our existing portfolio," says Dr. Werner Faber, Member of the Management Board and Chief Technology Officer of EPCOS.



“This acquisition opens up new business opportunities to us in the future-oriented sensor market, strengthens our technology competence and thus improves our market position and competitiveness in this growth market", he added.