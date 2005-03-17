“Nokia and its suppliers ignore worker rights”

A case study published by Finnish civic organisation, reported by NewsRoom Finland, claims that Nokia, and its suppliers ignore the basic rights of their Chinese migrant workers because of their societal origins.

The case study says Nokia's wage practices discriminate against temporary workers. Some of the suppliers pay less than the legal minimum wage and take shortcuts in social security, the report adds.



The case study is focused on the working conditions of mainly female temporary workers in the factories of Nokia and its suppliers in eastern China.