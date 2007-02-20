LRZ Commerce invests in Poland

LRZ Commerce in Poland is investing heavily in new manufacturing space and high-tech automated equipment.

Last year a new parent company was formed, LRZ Sweden AB, when the two companies LRZ Commerce in Poland and KAB Kabelprefektion Katrineholm in Sweden merged. KAB has went through a number of troubled years with owner changes, restructurings and lay-offs. The employees at the firm feared further lay-offs and even a closing of the Swedish operations when the company merged the Polish firm but that happened to not be the case. The merger with LRZ Commerce has boosted the business in Sweden and new employees have been added to the Swedish operations.



"The glue in the company is that KAB has its low-cost manufacturing in Poland while Poland is depending on its Swedish business contacts", Lars Rosén told local media sources.



LRZ Commerce is now investing heavily in its Polish manufacturing operations. Another 2500 sqm of manufacturing space will be added at the company's total land space of 10 000 sqm. In addition the company is investing in two new fully automatic Komax machines to its Polish manufacturing.

