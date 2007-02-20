SMT & Inspection | February 20, 2007
IPTE increases profit
IPTE ends year with sales of EUR 138 million (2005: EUR 127 million). IPTE ended the fourth quarter with a net profit of EUR 730,000, compared with EUR 661,000 in the fourth quarter of 2005. Fourth quarter sales were EUR 35.1 million, compared with EUR 27.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2005.
The fourth quarter of 2006 was marked in particular by the agreement to acquire Barco's PCB assembly activity. This acquisition is effective since January first 2007 and therefore does not impact the 2006 operational results.
Group sales for the whole of 2006 were EUR 138 million, up 9.5 percent on 2005 (EUR 127 million). Net profit for the year was EUR 1.9 million compared with EUR 2.2 million in 2005.
“2006 was the year in which we expanded our contract manufacturing activity. Our contract manufacturing sales rose by 11 percent – all of it internal growth – from EUR 78 million in 2005 to EUR 88 million in 2006. Now that we have acquired Barco's PCB assembly activity, we are expecting for 2007 sales of over EUR 140 million in this activity, making us one of the largest subcontractors in the Benelux. The automation activity too achieved most of its objectives in 2006. For the second successive year the operation has run without a loss, on stable sales of around EUR 50 million. The year's results are influenced both positively and negatively by a number of events. On the one hand we had to write off more than kEUR 700 of customer receivables and inventories, on the other hand we recorded a financial gain of over kEUR 500 as a result of the obligation of LRM and management to convert the EUR 7 million subordinated loan into capital by October 2007. Without these events our profit would have been similar to that of 2005", Managing Director Huub Baren commented.
The order book at the end of 2006 has grown to more than EUR 50 million, a record for the IPTE group as a whole.
IPTE's 'Factory Automation' activity consists of delivering production and test automation systems to the automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics and computer industries. The 'Contract Manufacturing' division (Connect Systems) acts as a contract manufacturer for printed circuit boards and in-board assembly, off-the-shelf cabling and final product assembly. It is also active in industrial and medical products. The IPTE group's annual sales of EUR 137.9 million break down into: industrial products 30 %, automotive 29 %, telecommunications 17 %, consumer electronics 10 %, computers 6 %, medical products 5 % and other 3 %. Factory Automation customers come primarily from the automotive (41 %), consumer electronics (26 %) and computer (17 %) market segments. Connect Systems customers are mainly from the industrial products 43 %, telecommunications 24 % and automotive 22 % segments. Geographically, IPTE's annual sales break down into: Benelux 55 %, rest of Europe 40 % and America / Asia 5 %.
The order book at the end of the reporting period stood at EUR 50.6 million (2005: EUR 43.2 million). EUR 13.5 million of this amount relates to Factory Automation (EUR 12.9 million at end 2005) and EUR 37.1 million (EUR 30.3 million at the end of 2005) to Connect Systems.
Group sales for the whole of 2006 were EUR 138 million, up 9.5 percent on 2005 (EUR 127 million). Net profit for the year was EUR 1.9 million compared with EUR 2.2 million in 2005.
“2006 was the year in which we expanded our contract manufacturing activity. Our contract manufacturing sales rose by 11 percent – all of it internal growth – from EUR 78 million in 2005 to EUR 88 million in 2006. Now that we have acquired Barco's PCB assembly activity, we are expecting for 2007 sales of over EUR 140 million in this activity, making us one of the largest subcontractors in the Benelux. The automation activity too achieved most of its objectives in 2006. For the second successive year the operation has run without a loss, on stable sales of around EUR 50 million. The year's results are influenced both positively and negatively by a number of events. On the one hand we had to write off more than kEUR 700 of customer receivables and inventories, on the other hand we recorded a financial gain of over kEUR 500 as a result of the obligation of LRM and management to convert the EUR 7 million subordinated loan into capital by October 2007. Without these events our profit would have been similar to that of 2005", Managing Director Huub Baren commented.
The order book at the end of 2006 has grown to more than EUR 50 million, a record for the IPTE group as a whole.
IPTE's 'Factory Automation' activity consists of delivering production and test automation systems to the automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics and computer industries. The 'Contract Manufacturing' division (Connect Systems) acts as a contract manufacturer for printed circuit boards and in-board assembly, off-the-shelf cabling and final product assembly. It is also active in industrial and medical products. The IPTE group's annual sales of EUR 137.9 million break down into: industrial products 30 %, automotive 29 %, telecommunications 17 %, consumer electronics 10 %, computers 6 %, medical products 5 % and other 3 %. Factory Automation customers come primarily from the automotive (41 %), consumer electronics (26 %) and computer (17 %) market segments. Connect Systems customers are mainly from the industrial products 43 %, telecommunications 24 % and automotive 22 % segments. Geographically, IPTE's annual sales break down into: Benelux 55 %, rest of Europe 40 % and America / Asia 5 %.
The order book at the end of the reporting period stood at EUR 50.6 million (2005: EUR 43.2 million). EUR 13.5 million of this amount relates to Factory Automation (EUR 12.9 million at end 2005) and EUR 37.1 million (EUR 30.3 million at the end of 2005) to Connect Systems.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments