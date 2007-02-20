600 Simclar workers in protest

Approximately 600 staff and supporters from Simclar marched through the Ayrshire town, UK, in the hope of forcing company chairman Sam Russell to give them a better deal.

According to union bosses they want Mr. Russel to meet workers and take responsibility for the 420 job losses, evening times reports.



Willie Paterson Community union spokesman said: "The Simclar workforce was loyal, hardworking and efficient - they knew they were competing with developing countries and did all they could to ensure the company was successful. "However, Sam Russell and his fellow directors have shown no loyalty and commitment to them in return. He has attempted to wash his hands of them and pretend that he has done nothing wrong."

