Electronics Production | February 20, 2007
Scanfil decrease revenue in 2006
Finland based EMS provider Scanfil Group's turnover in 2006 was EUR 241.4 (321.6) million, representing decrease of 25% over the previous year.
Distribution of turnover based on the location of customers was as follows: Finland 43 (42)%, rest of Europe 29 (40)%, Asia 25 (12)%, USA 1 (6)% and the others 2 (0)%
Operating profit for the review period totalled EUR 11.4 (27.3) million, representing 4.7 (8.5)% of turnover. Net profit amounted to EUR 8.2 (21.5) million, or 3.4 (6.7)% of turnover. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.14 (0.36) and return on investment was 9.0 (18.6)%.
For the first quarter of 2006 has been recorded the non-recurring expense item of EUR 7.6 million, relating to the discontinuation of the Belgian subsidiary's production activities. In the third quarter a
fund reimbursement related to the voluntary group pension insurance and the unused part of a cost provision related to material liability, totalling EUR 0.8 million, were recognised as income.
In the final quarter, EUR 0.8 million was recognised as income related to the calculation of fair value according to IFRS. EUR 0.8 million of capital gains from sale of fixed assets were recorded, the main part of which was recognised as income in the fourth quarter and was generated from the sale of the fixed assets of the Belgian subsidiary.
In addition, an expense item of EUR 0.4 million was entered as a warranty provision at the end of the year. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalling EUR 5.6 million stood at EUR 16.9 million, representing 7.0% of turnover, and earnings per share was EUR 0.23.
In the parent company an impairment of EUR 2.6 million was entered for the shares of the Belgian subsidiary. Owing to the structure of the company's operations, the effects of changes in exchange rates on the result were minimal. As growth shifts to the Asian operations, the impact of fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate on the company's operations may increase.
The expansion of the production facilities in the Estonian subsidiary was completed and taken into use during the final quarter, and the expansion of the Hungarian subsidiary will be taken into use during the first quarter of 2007. Thanks to the facility and equipment investments carried out in the Chinese Hangzhou subsidiary during the year, the plant is capable of delivering significant volumes of integrated and tested telecommunications technology enclosure systems. The Chinese subsidiaries accounted for about 32% of the Group's sales (about 20% in 2005), including sales to the Group's other plants.
On 31 December 2006, 70 (62) per cent of the company's personnel worked in foreign subsidiaries and 46 (37) per cent in China. The proportion of people working in Europe of the entire personnel
contracted during the year, due to the reorganisation of production implemented in Finland and Belgium. During the review period, the company carried out statutory employer-employee negotiations in the Sievi mechanics plant, the Oulu plant and the Belgian subsidiary, Scanfil N.V.
Operating profit for the review period totalled EUR 11.4 (27.3) million, representing 4.7 (8.5)% of turnover. Net profit amounted to EUR 8.2 (21.5) million, or 3.4 (6.7)% of turnover. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.14 (0.36) and return on investment was 9.0 (18.6)%.
For the first quarter of 2006 has been recorded the non-recurring expense item of EUR 7.6 million, relating to the discontinuation of the Belgian subsidiary's production activities. In the third quarter a
fund reimbursement related to the voluntary group pension insurance and the unused part of a cost provision related to material liability, totalling EUR 0.8 million, were recognised as income.
In the final quarter, EUR 0.8 million was recognised as income related to the calculation of fair value according to IFRS. EUR 0.8 million of capital gains from sale of fixed assets were recorded, the main part of which was recognised as income in the fourth quarter and was generated from the sale of the fixed assets of the Belgian subsidiary.
In addition, an expense item of EUR 0.4 million was entered as a warranty provision at the end of the year. Operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalling EUR 5.6 million stood at EUR 16.9 million, representing 7.0% of turnover, and earnings per share was EUR 0.23.
In the parent company an impairment of EUR 2.6 million was entered for the shares of the Belgian subsidiary. Owing to the structure of the company's operations, the effects of changes in exchange rates on the result were minimal. As growth shifts to the Asian operations, the impact of fluctuations in the dollar exchange rate on the company's operations may increase.
The expansion of the production facilities in the Estonian subsidiary was completed and taken into use during the final quarter, and the expansion of the Hungarian subsidiary will be taken into use during the first quarter of 2007. Thanks to the facility and equipment investments carried out in the Chinese Hangzhou subsidiary during the year, the plant is capable of delivering significant volumes of integrated and tested telecommunications technology enclosure systems. The Chinese subsidiaries accounted for about 32% of the Group's sales (about 20% in 2005), including sales to the Group's other plants.
On 31 December 2006, 70 (62) per cent of the company's personnel worked in foreign subsidiaries and 46 (37) per cent in China. The proportion of people working in Europe of the entire personnel
contracted during the year, due to the reorganisation of production implemented in Finland and Belgium. During the review period, the company carried out statutory employer-employee negotiations in the Sievi mechanics plant, the Oulu plant and the Belgian subsidiary, Scanfil N.V.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments