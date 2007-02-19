GSPK Design and E-Measurement Solutions<br>shows jointly developed product

GSPK Design was selected to assist in the development and the design of a new product from E-Measurement Solutions. GSPK will now even get to manufacture the product.

GSPK Design has assisted in the design, development, and are now manufacturing, a new electronic tape measure.



E-Measurement Solutions Ltd, based in Bangor, North Wales, approached GSPK Design to assist them in the further development of their product idea and to help them get their product to market.



This newly developed measuring aid is aptly named “E-tape" due to the way in which it allows the user to capture data electronically. The tape measure features a wireless connection which allows the user's measurements to be electronically transferred to a computer or PDA via Bluetooth.



“It has been great working with this highly skilled team that has shown dedication to solving our electronic design issues. It is reassuring for an innovative company like E-Measurement Solutions Ltd that we can still have access to this type of support within the UK", Roz Davies, Managing Director of E-Measurement Solutions Ltd said.