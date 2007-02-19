Material | February 19, 2007
Applied Materials closes UK facility
Applied Materials ceases development of Beamline Implant Products and therefore closes the Horsham facility in England.
Applied Materials, Inc. announced its intention to cease future development of beamline implant products for semiconductor manufacturing and close the operations of its Applied Implant Technologies group based in Horsham, England. Applied will continue to supply new and refurbished tools to meet customers' capacity requirements. Comprehensive support for customers, including field support and spare parts, will be provided through the company's Applied Global Services group.
“Our implant business has a long history dating back to the acquisition of Lintott Engineering in 1980," said Mike Splinter, president and CEO. “Unfortunately, the implant equipment business has changed over the past few years and moved towards commoditization and projected financial performance does not warrant further expenditure in next-generation beamline implant products."
Approximately 270 employees located primarily in Horsham will be affected by the closure, which is expected to be completed by the end of December 2007. Applied expects to record total costs in the range of $90 million to $130 million over the next four fiscal quarters in connection with this plan.
“We appreciate the dedication and efforts of our Implant employees and thank them for their contribution to our company," said Splinter. “We are fully committed to supporting our implant customers around the world as we work through this plan."
