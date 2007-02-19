Is Nokia moving from TI to Infineon and Qualcomm?

Nokia has traditionally been faithful to Texas Instruments when choosing chipsets for its mobile handsets but recently Infineon announced that it had been selected for mobile handset chipsets by Nokia. Is this a turn in trends?

Will the close cooperation between Nokia and Texas Instruments end? Is it so that Nokia now is looking for other chip suppliers or is Nokia only widening its base of chip suppliers?



“Nokia, Qualcomm and Sprint have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday. This could be very big news indeed. Phone News seem to think it could be NOK returning to CDMA handset production with QCOM chipsets. Racking my brain, I think the more likely outcome is licensing some of QCOM's technology for interoperability with the next generation Sprint network build out of WiMax. My personal favourite would be the announcement of the world cellular heavyweight smackdown in the Spring, with Sprint as the referee with a world record purse up for grabs in the form of future CDMA Royalty Rates", said Keith McMahon at seekingalpha .