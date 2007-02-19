SMT & Inspection | February 19, 2007
Panasonic and Cogiscan<br>in partnership for RFID solutions
Panasonic Factory solutions and Cogiscan announces the beginning of a long-term technology alliance. The first step of this collaboration is based on the development of an RFID smart feeder kit for the IPAC machine.
Gene Dunn, Engineering Manager, Panasonic: “The IPAC machine is the foundation of our microelectronics placement business. Over the past few years we have received an increasing number of customer requests to extend the standard set-up verification and traceability capability of the equipment to include automatic tracking of feeders and closed loop slot verification. By integrating the proven technology of the Cogiscan RFID smart feeder system with the proven capability of the PanaCIM verification and traceability system, we have produced a robust and elegant solution that can be offered on new machines and that can also be sold as a retrofit for existing machines. Now that this solution is proven in the field we think that it will become a standard option for our most demanding customers that are constantly pushing for higher levels of traceability."
As part of this agreement a complete demonstration system has been installed on an IPAC machine in the Panasonic demo room in Chicago. This system includes the Cogiscan RFID hardware integrated with the PanaCIM software.
The patented Cogiscan RFID smart feeder technology can track, trace and control feeders on and off the assembly line, without human intervention. The seamless integration with the Panasonic component verification, tracking and tape splicing functions creates a streamlined system that is very easy to use. Existing tape feeders of any model and vintage can be quickly upgraded into intelligent feeders by simply attaching a low cost RFID tag. Low profile RF antennas and readers can be installed on existing machines, feeders banks and even on feeder storage carts to provide real-time inventory of all feeders on and off the assembly line.
As part of this agreement a complete demonstration system has been installed on an IPAC machine in the Panasonic demo room in Chicago. This system includes the Cogiscan RFID hardware integrated with the PanaCIM software.
The patented Cogiscan RFID smart feeder technology can track, trace and control feeders on and off the assembly line, without human intervention. The seamless integration with the Panasonic component verification, tracking and tape splicing functions creates a streamlined system that is very easy to use. Existing tape feeders of any model and vintage can be quickly upgraded into intelligent feeders by simply attaching a low cost RFID tag. Low profile RF antennas and readers can be installed on existing machines, feeders banks and even on feeder storage carts to provide real-time inventory of all feeders on and off the assembly line.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments