Panasonic and Cogiscan<br>in partnership for RFID solutions

Panasonic Factory solutions and Cogiscan announces the beginning of a long-term technology alliance. The first step of this collaboration is based on the development of an RFID smart feeder kit for the IPAC machine.

Gene Dunn, Engineering Manager, Panasonic: “The IPAC machine is the foundation of our microelectronics placement business. Over the past few years we have received an increasing number of customer requests to extend the standard set-up verification and traceability capability of the equipment to include automatic tracking of feeders and closed loop slot verification. By integrating the proven technology of the Cogiscan RFID smart feeder system with the proven capability of the PanaCIM verification and traceability system, we have produced a robust and elegant solution that can be offered on new machines and that can also be sold as a retrofit for existing machines. Now that this solution is proven in the field we think that it will become a standard option for our most demanding customers that are constantly pushing for higher levels of traceability."



As part of this agreement a complete demonstration system has been installed on an IPAC machine in the Panasonic demo room in Chicago. This system includes the Cogiscan RFID hardware integrated with the PanaCIM software.



The patented Cogiscan RFID smart feeder technology can track, trace and control feeders on and off the assembly line, without human intervention. The seamless integration with the Panasonic component verification, tracking and tape splicing functions creates a streamlined system that is very easy to use. Existing tape feeders of any model and vintage can be quickly upgraded into intelligent feeders by simply attaching a low cost RFID tag. Low profile RF antennas and readers can be installed on existing machines, feeders banks and even on feeder storage carts to provide real-time inventory of all feeders on and off the assembly line.