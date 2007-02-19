PCB market in Germany: revenue<br>boom in November 2006

Corresponding to the VdL and Fachverband Electronic Components and Systems of ZVEI the revenue of

the German PCB manufacturers in November 2006 reached the highest level since November 2001.

The revenue increased around eleven percent compared the same month of the previous year. This was caused by extraordinarily many orders in the first eight months of 2006 due to moving orders back from Asia.



Orders in November increased around eight percent compared to October 2006. Nevertheless it remained under the high average level of this year.



The Book-to-Bill Rate reached because of the high revenue only a value of merely 0.88, but increased, however, compared to the previous month. The number of employees remained on to the previous year level.

