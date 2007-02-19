Infineon appoints new CFO

The Supervisory Board and Management Board of Infineon has appointed Rüdiger Andreas Günther as member of the company's Management Board, effective April 1, 2007.

Günther will assume the post of Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director on May 1, 2007 as the successor of Peter J. Fischl, who will retire.



Rüdiger Andreas Günther's last position was that of Financial Director and Management Spokesman of CLAAS KGaA, Harsewinkel. Under his direction the company developed from a mid-size agricultural machine manufacturer to a global player.



Fischl has held the post of Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director since the inception of Infineon in 1999. Key strategic decisions were made in his term of office, such as the recent carve-out of the Memory Products business and subsequent IPO of Qimonda on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2006.