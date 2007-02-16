Avnet to handle AMETEK's global distribution

Avnet Electronics Marketing, an operating group of Avnet, Inc. and AMETEK Pittman Inc. today announced they have entered into a worldwide distribution agreement. Under the deal, Avnet Electronics Marketing will serve as a stocking distributor for all PITTMAN(R) brand products, including: brush-commutated and electronically commutated DC motors, AC motors, stepper motors, and digital linear actuators.

AMETEK Pittman is a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered motors for niche applications in the data storage, medical, electronic equipment, factory automation and aviation markets with manufacturing locations in Harleysville, Penn., and Offanengo, Italy.



"Avnet Electronics Marketing enjoys a rich history and leadership position in the motor modification business", said John S. Wolfe, vice president of sales and marketing for AMETEK Technical & Industrial Products.



"The Avnet Motor Modification Center in Grapevine, Texas, offers ISO-9002 qualified services that include application engineering assistance, prototypes and volume production. Together, AMETEK Pittman Inc. and Avnet will provide total motor solutions for our customers", he added.



The resulting partnership between the two companies is expected to provide their customers with enhanced motor solutions and customization capabilities.



"Adding AMETEK Pittman Inc. to our product lineup not only expands the Avnet product portfolio, but also makes one of the broadest miniature motor product lines in the industry readily available for our customers", said Tom McCartney, senior vice president of IP&E Business Development Worldwide for Avnet Electronics Marketing.



"The combination of AMETEK Pittman's technical and product expertise, and the electrical modification capabilities and logistics Avnet offers, result in flexible and high-quality motor solutions that are a real benefit for our customers", McCartney added.