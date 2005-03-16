Intel awards 43 global companies

Intel Corporation today announced that 26 companies will receive Intel's Preferred Quality Supplier Award and Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award.





Intel Corporation today announced that 26 companies will receive Intel's Preferred Quality Supplier (PQS) award for outstanding commitment to quality and performance excellence. These suppliers provided products and services deemed essential to Intel's business success in 2004. They excelled at meeting and exceeding high expectations and tough performance goals to distinguish themselves from the thousands of suppliers that worked with Intel last year. Winners will be honored at a ceremony in Burlingame, Calif. on March 15.



Award winners are: Advantest Corporation; Amkor Technology Inc.; Applied Materials; Asyst-Shinko Inc.; AZ Electronic Materials; Compugraphics USA Inc.; Credence Systems Corporation; Daewon Semiconductor Packaging Industrial Company; Dow Corning Corporation; Elec & Eltek International Holdings, Ltd.; Georg Fischer Piping Systems, Ltd.; Henkel Corporation; Hitachi High Technologies; Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; ICOS Vision Systems; Kelly Services Inc.; KES Systems & Service (1993) PTE Ltd.; Komatsu Electronic Metals Co., Ltd.; Moses Lake Industries (Tama Chemicals); Munters Corporation; Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation; NEC Electronics Corporation; Nikko Materials Co., Ltd.; Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.; Tyco International, Ltd.



Intel Corporation today also announced the 17 winners of its Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award for outstanding commitment to quality and performance excellence in 2004. The SCQI, the company's most prestigious award for suppliers, recognizes companies that provided products and services deemed essential to Intel's business success. This select group will be honored at a ceremony in Burlingame, Calif. on March 15.



The 2004 SCQI winners are: Asymtek, a Nordson Company; Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Delta Design; Disco Corporation; Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals Inc.; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Nichicon Corporation; NTK, a division of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.; Securitas; Senju Metal Industry Co.; Ltd. (SMIC); Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corporation; TDK Corporation; Tektronix, Inc.; TOK; Tokyo Electron Limited.