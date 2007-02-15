China PCB division still hurt GPV's results

Denmark based PCB- and EMS-provider has announced it's full year results for 2006. Sales in Q3 2006/07 came to DKK 260.6 million against DKK 254.8 million in Q3 of 2005/06.

In the first nine months of 2006/07 sales totalled DKK 806.6 million against DKK 715.2 million in the first nine months of 2005/06, an increase of 13%.Activities in the Electronics and Mechanics divisions proceeded satisfactorily in Q3, while sales and results in the PCB division saw a negative trend, mainly due to the build-up of PCB activities in China, but also to an unexpected loss on the Danish PCB factories as a result of fluctuating order intake and rising consumption of materials and supplies.Several activities have been launched to improve the situation for the PCB division, but they will not have any major effect until after the fiscal year-end date.Income from operations (EBIT) in Q3 2006/07 was DKK 4.1 million against DKK 12.9 million in Q3 2005/06. In the first nine months of 2006/07 EBIT was DKK 6.0 million versus DKK 24.6 million in the same period of 2005/06.