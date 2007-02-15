Alcatel-Lucent lay-off update:<br>Axes one fifth of German staff

French-American telecom network infrastructure provider Alcatel-Lucent plans to lay off 5,000 of its German staff under its global restructuring program.

A fifth of Alcatel-Lucent's 5,000 staff in Germany will be removed in the global downsizing effort initiated in February. The largest Alcatel-Lucent location in Germany is Stuttgart, German local media report. In total 12,500 out of 80,000 jobs will be cut globally.