Arrow wins EPCOS distributor of the year

The North American Components (NAC) division of Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced that it has received the Distributor of the Year award from EPCOS, a leading supplier of passive electronic components.

Arrow helped EPCOS increase its sales by 93 percent in 2004 as a result of distributing the widest variety of EPCOS products to its customers. The award was also based on Arrow’s ability to provide effective communication and cooperation within the partnership, which enabled both companies to improve their market share position and reach new, previously untapped customers.



“Our customers, both traditional and larger Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), realize the benefits of aligning with a reputable distributor such as Arrow,” said Dick Robert, National Distribution Manager, EPCOS. “Arrow helps us to better service our customers and provides OEMs with the logistics and value-added services required to more effectively conduct business.”



“It’s always rewarding to know that all the hard work and dedication put forth throughout the year is recognized and appreciated,” said Michael Kennedy, Director of Passives, PEMCO Supplier Services Group, Arrow. “It’s an honor that we will strive to repeat in the years to come as we continue to grow our business with EPCOS.”