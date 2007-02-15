PCB | February 15, 2007
Aspocomp plans to buy ACP Electronics
Aspocomp is currently negotiating with Chin-Poon Industrial Co., Ltd. in order to acquire 100 percent ownership in the companies' joint venture ACP Electronics Ltd. in China.
Based on the authorization of the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 19, 2007, and in order to finance part of its proposed investments in India and China, Aspocomp Group Oyj considers launching a rights issue in the near future, ranging from EUR 20 to 30 million. The issue would be based on the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right. Aspocomp has appointed Evli Bank Plc, Corporate Finance as its financial advisor for the rights issue. To further finance the investments, the Aspocomp Group is currently in negotiations to raise long-term debt. The duration of the negotiations cannot currently be estimated and there can be no assurance that they will result in an agreement. Aspocomp is also considering further strengthening its equity later this year.
Aspocomp is aggressively pursuing its growth strategy by increasingly focusing on technologically more demanding HDI printed circuit boards (PCBs). The primary means to growth are further investments in Asia, the fastest growing HDI PCB market.
Consequently, Aspocomp is currently negotiating with Chin-Poon Industrial Co., Ltd. in order to acquire 100 percent ownership in the companies' joint venture ACP Electronics Ltd. in Suzhou, China. This would enable Aspocomp to fully benefit from ACP Electronics's profitability and cash flow and to increase the Group's HDI PCB production capacity in China. The management of Aspocomp is currently not in a position to estimate the duration of the negotiations and they may not necessarily result in an agreement. Aspocomp has issued a stock exchange release on November, 17, 2006, regarding the negotiations.
As another part of the company's investment program, Aspocomp continues building the new HDI PCB plant in Chennai, India. The plant, with its 22,400 m2 production area, would be India's first HDI PCB production facility. According to current estimates, the Chennai plant will start trial production towards the end of 2007 and full production in 2008.
Provided that Aspocomp moves forward with the investment projects, i.e. the minority acquisition and product capacity expansion related to the Chinese subsidiary as well as the India plant project, the total investment needed between 2006 and 2008 is currently estimated at about EUR 170 million. If Aspocomp succeeds in financing the projects in China and India, the positive effect on the company's net sales is expected to become visible starting 2008. The investments required for the expansion are estimated to result in a significant increase in the company's indebtness and markedly higher financing costs.
Aspocomp is aggressively pursuing its growth strategy by increasingly focusing on technologically more demanding HDI printed circuit boards (PCBs). The primary means to growth are further investments in Asia, the fastest growing HDI PCB market.
Consequently, Aspocomp is currently negotiating with Chin-Poon Industrial Co., Ltd. in order to acquire 100 percent ownership in the companies' joint venture ACP Electronics Ltd. in Suzhou, China. This would enable Aspocomp to fully benefit from ACP Electronics's profitability and cash flow and to increase the Group's HDI PCB production capacity in China. The management of Aspocomp is currently not in a position to estimate the duration of the negotiations and they may not necessarily result in an agreement. Aspocomp has issued a stock exchange release on November, 17, 2006, regarding the negotiations.
As another part of the company's investment program, Aspocomp continues building the new HDI PCB plant in Chennai, India. The plant, with its 22,400 m2 production area, would be India's first HDI PCB production facility. According to current estimates, the Chennai plant will start trial production towards the end of 2007 and full production in 2008.
Provided that Aspocomp moves forward with the investment projects, i.e. the minority acquisition and product capacity expansion related to the Chinese subsidiary as well as the India plant project, the total investment needed between 2006 and 2008 is currently estimated at about EUR 170 million. If Aspocomp succeeds in financing the projects in China and India, the positive effect on the company's net sales is expected to become visible starting 2008. The investments required for the expansion are estimated to result in a significant increase in the company's indebtness and markedly higher financing costs.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments