Electronics Production | February 15, 2007
Arrow appoints new Senior Vice President
Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced the appointment of John P. McMahon as senior vice president, Corporate Human Resources, effective March 12.
McMahon will have responsibility for Arrow's global human resources function, including compensation, benefits, talent management, professional development and human resources policy for the company's nearly 12,000 employees worldwide. He will be a member of the company's Executive Committee, and report to William E. Mitchell, Arrow chairman, president and chief executive officer.
"We are delighted to welcome such a seasoned professional to Arrow. With 25 years of experience in human resources, John will be instrumental in formulating and implementing effective human resources policies and programs in support of our employees and businesses worldwide," said Mitchell. "John will create a framework that supports Arrow's short- and long-term growth and business strategy, which includes driving shared leadership to the next level of success."
Prior to joining Arrow, McMahon served as senior vice president and chief human resource officer at UMass Memorial Health Care System, the largest health care system in Central and Western Massachusetts. He held the position of senior vice president, Global Human Resources, at Fisher Scientific, a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific that provides laboratory equipment, chemicals, supplies and services, and at Terra Lycos, S.A., a provider of telecommunications and Internet services worldwide. Earlier in his career, McMahon held leadership roles in human resources at companies that included ITT Corporation, a world leader in engineering and manufacturing, and Raytheon Corporation, an industry leader in defense and aerospace systems.
McMahon holds a Master of Science degree in human resource management from Upsala College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Mercy College.
"We are delighted to welcome such a seasoned professional to Arrow. With 25 years of experience in human resources, John will be instrumental in formulating and implementing effective human resources policies and programs in support of our employees and businesses worldwide," said Mitchell. "John will create a framework that supports Arrow's short- and long-term growth and business strategy, which includes driving shared leadership to the next level of success."
Prior to joining Arrow, McMahon served as senior vice president and chief human resource officer at UMass Memorial Health Care System, the largest health care system in Central and Western Massachusetts. He held the position of senior vice president, Global Human Resources, at Fisher Scientific, a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific that provides laboratory equipment, chemicals, supplies and services, and at Terra Lycos, S.A., a provider of telecommunications and Internet services worldwide. Earlier in his career, McMahon held leadership roles in human resources at companies that included ITT Corporation, a world leader in engineering and manufacturing, and Raytheon Corporation, an industry leader in defense and aerospace systems.
McMahon holds a Master of Science degree in human resource management from Upsala College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Mercy College.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments