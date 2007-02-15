Nokia lays off 700

Nokia will reduce its workforce by 700 employees as a result from a strategic decision that is aimed to streamline Nokia's R&D operations and get rid of excess resources in the staff.

Nokia will mainly reduce its Enterprise Solutions business but also its internal IT support and its technology platform software development. 340 of theese will be released from Nokia in Finland. The Enterprise Solutions business will be reduced by 390 employees. Nokia's internal IT support and its software development for technology platforms will cut 130 and 140 employees respectively.