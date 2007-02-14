Anritsu and Setcom continue to collaborate

Anritsu and Setcom announced a continued business and engineering collaboration utilising Anritsu's MD8470A Signalling Tester and setcom's S-CAT 5030 UMA/GAN test solution to support the demand for complex application testing.

The partnership between Anritsu and setcom is born out of both companies recognizing the business critical requirements for mobile manufacturers and operator.



Anritsu and setcom announced their partnership for applications testing as early as February 2005 at the 3GSM World congress in Cannes and have continued to develop and strengthen relationships between R&D teams.

