Sierra & Flextronics expand<br>relationship in Hungary

Sierra Wireless is setting up a manufacturing and distribution centre for wireless products in Hungary to help meet growing demand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company has expanded its relationship with Flextronics, its manufacturing partner, and is now operational out of Zalaegerszeg, in central Hungary.



The addition of the new distribution centres will cut delivery time and add flexibility in meeting customer specific product requirements.

