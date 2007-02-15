“99% of products are 99% compliant“

RoHS has taken effect in UK and it seems like the industry is quite well prepared. “Ninety nine per cent of products are ninety nine per cent compliant,“ Chris Smith who heads UK RoHS enforcement told electronicsweekly.

It seems like the majority of companies in UK are well prepared and fully compliant to the RoHS directive.



“We have been very close to prosecuting companies, to the point of assembling formal case files, then we have solved the problems before we got to court", Chris Smith who heads UK RoHS enforcement told electronicsweekly.



“We are not in the business of putting businesses out of business, we are in the business of generating compliance," said Smith.



NWML (National Weigh and Measurements Laboratory), that is the UK RoHS enforcer, continues its policy of helping producers of non-compliant products in the first instance.



“When we find poor compliance, we have been to see a company and worked with them, and their compliance has gone up", he added.



However, according to NWML there is still a remarkable level of ignorance in some market sectors.



“We have spoken to a range of these companies, large and small, and 20 per cent - even some of the multi-million turn-over companies - have the view that they are not 'producers' in the terms of the Directive, even though they are," said Smith.



So far NWML has concentrated on consumer goods and the next step is to enter the industrial equipment. The products are being tested with the XRF technology for later detailed examination.



“We have only ever found a single product that passed OK through screening first time, and that was a graphics card," Smith revealed.