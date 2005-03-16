WBC, UPEK in agreement

WBC has announced a pan-European distribution agreement with UPEK, Inc., the California-based developer and provider of biometric fingerprint authentication solutions.

The company was spun off from STMicroelectronics in March 2004. WBC, a specialist semiconductor distributor within Avnet Electronics Marketing EMEA, is authorised to sell the complete offering of TouchChip and TouchStrip Silicon fingerprint area and strip sensors, companion processors, USB readers, embedded biometric subsystems, development kits, and application software. Under the agreement, which is effective immediately, WBC will provide sales and technical services to support UPEK’s full line of biometric products in all European countries.