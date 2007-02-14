Juki receives order from Brantham Engineering

Brantham Engineering Ltd based in Witham, UK, purchased in 2006 two new 2050L chip shooters and one new 2060L high speed fine pitch assembler in order to increase their production capacity.

The three machines plus other equipment make a total investment amount of 500'000.- GBP. The placement rate of the new line is in excess of 20k components per hour.



Brantham Engineering Ltd is together with Nortec Production Ltd part of the Brantham Group. The group is one of the major subcontractors in the UK SMT assembly market.



The company established in 1973 offers complete manufacturing solutions from design through to test, dispatch and distribution to its customers. 1998 Brantham Engineering Ltd started its relationship with JUKI by purchasing two 750 and two 760 machines. At the time the machines were sold through the company Zevatech. At a later stage, when Zevatech has become JUKI Automation Systems, Brantham Engineering Ltd purchased with a 2030 another JUKI machine. Together with Nortec owning a 730 and a 2040 machines there are now a total of ten JUKI machines running in the entire Brantham Group.



According to Steve Emsden the JUKI machines are running seven days a week twelve hours a day, but despite this harsh conditions they have always perform well and have virtually zero downtime. Steve Emsden is also very satisfied with the machines performance and confirms the great reliability, flexibility and easy handling respectively programming of the machines. As a subcontractor Brantham Engineering Ltd has to carry out a lot of changeovers on their SMT assembly machines in order to place the wide variety of boards every day and the JUKI machines are the best choice to fulfill this requirement. Typical batch sizes are from 100 to 500 boards with 200 to 500 components placed.



Brantham Engineering Ltd's ISO9001 certified state of the art surface mount facility enables them to populate a wide range of PCB?s through both a single or double sided process. With a component feeder inventory in excess of 1000, laser centering and advanced vision recognition, they can handle all the currently available packages from 0201 up to 54mm square including BGA's and CSP's.