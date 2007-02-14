Ericsson plans to cut 40 in Sweden

Staffing firm Manpower plans to cut some of their temporarily staff at Ericsson's facility in Gavle, northern Sweden.

These cut backs will mainly affect operators at the plant. Ericsson currently employs 1300 in Gavle. A couple a years ago 2800 people worked at the facility which is still one of the biggest Ericsson units in Europe. The Gavle facility mainly produces telecom base stations. Last week Ericsson delivered a profit of 3.5 billion Euros.